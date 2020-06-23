Bug Hall, known as Alfalfa in ‘Little Rascals,’ arrested after allegedly inhaling air duster

Calls to the local department were made from individuals who reported “someone by the dumpster huffing,” the authorities report furthers.

Police records show that Hall was placed directly under arrest for possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical. Hall was transported to a local county jail and held on a $1,500 surety bond.

According to TMZ, who first reported the story, it was Hall’s family members who requested the authorities check on him.

According to the actor’s IMDB page, he’s gone on to appear in numerous other films and tv shows since 1994’s “Little Rascals,” including “Harley and the Davidsons,” “Body High,” and “Subterranea.”