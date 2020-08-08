Buffett buys back a record $5.1 billion in Berkshire stock as operating earnings take a big hit

Berkshire Hathaway revealed on Saturday it purchased back a few of its own shares during the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic dented operations for Warren Buffett’s corporation.

The business stated it bought a overall of $5.1 billion worth in stock in May andJune Berkshire bought more than $4.6 billion of its Class B stock and about $4866 million in Class A shares.

The share repurchase is the most ever in a single duration for Buffett, almost double the $2.2 billion the corporation purchased back in the last quarter of2019 In truth, the quantity is somewhat more than what Buffett invested purchasing back Berkshire stock in all of 2019.

Those buybacks come throughout a difficult duration for a few of Berkshire’s entirely owned companies as the pandemic warded off financial activity in the U.S. and around the world.

On an operating basis, Berkshire Hathaway lost $2329 billion in the 2nd quarter, the business’s most current quarterly report exposed. The business likewise took a charge of around $10 billion from Precision Castparts, Berkshire’s biggest company within its production sector.

Investors and experts were bracing for the possibility of Berkshirereporting a strong net income along with weaker operating results

Berkshire is greatly invested in a number of business that have actually rallied given that the wider stock market bottomed in lateMarch Apple– Berkshire’s greatest typical stock holding– has actually almost doubled given that March 23 …