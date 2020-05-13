Buffet Chains Look to Reposition With Future Clouded By Coronavirus

Exclusive

America’s greatest buffet chains are attempting to reinvent the wheel within the face of the raging pandemic … looking for new methods to feed of us whereas protecting everybody protected.

Five of the most important buffet restaurant chains within the nation inform TMZ they’re altering with the instances and rolling out new options to herald patrons.

Golden Corral says it is serving visitors cafeteria-style, with cooks loading up clients’ plates with as a lot grub as they want. The new service mannequin eliminates the necessity for visitors to contact utensils.

A rep tells us GC can be serving “family-style” meals, the place giant platters of meals are delivered to visitors sitting at their desk … a stark distinction from the golden age of Golden Corral.

The buffet chain, which says it is slowly reopening eating places on a case-by-case foundation to adjust to varied state and native tips, can be implementing new social distancing measures — together with flooring markers, desk spacing, and drink supply to tables.

Golden Corral additionally says it is persevering with to wipe down all visitor touchpoint areas each half hour, examine workers’ temperatures, and set up new hand sanitizer stations.

The GC in Abilene, Texas is already open for biz underneath the brand new look … and an worker on the restaurant tells us the brand new initiatives make them really feel safer at work.

The ever-familiar HomeTown, Old Country, Country and Ryan’s Buffet chains are additionally altering the way in which they do enterprise so they do not find yourself like Souplantation, which closed for good due to COVID-19.

Jason Kemp, cofounder of Food Partners, which owns and operates all four buffet chains, tells TMZ … honchos are busy engaged on a brand new idea that can revolutionize the buffet trade.