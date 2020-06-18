Buffalo Protester Pushed By Cops Getting Death Threats, Can’t Go Home

Exclusive

The elderly man who was violently shoved to the ground by cops in Buffalo can not go home whenever he’s released from a medical facility … because you will find threats against his life.

Martin Gugino‘s attorney, Kelly Zarcone, tells TMZ … it’s not safe for the 75-year-old man to return to his residence when he is healthy enough to leave the hospital … because he’s finding a constant barrage of threats.



6/4/2020 @mikedesmondWBFO

We’re told the threats are flooding in from people who mistakenly believe a false claim on offer about Martin — that he’s been arrested 300 times and it has a long history of inciting riots.

Martin’s attorney says in fact, the senior has only been arrested 4 times for peacefully protesting, and only one arrest resulted in a criminal charge for trespassing, and that he was acquitted.

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the apparatus. @OANN I watched, that he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be described as a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

As you understand … Martin may be the same peaceful protester President Trump recently suggested — without a shred of evidence — might’ve been a provocateur with ties to Antifa who went to the protest to cause chaos and dissent.

Martin’s lawyer has shot Trump’s claim down as incredibly offensive and completely false, and she says Martin protests injustices he sees on various problems but is definitely peaceful.