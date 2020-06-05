Buffalo police officers suspended for pushing 75-year-old to ground during protests | US news

Two police officers in Buffalo, New York, have been suspended with out pay after a video confirmed them pushing a 75-year-old man to the ground, as protests over the police killing of George Floyd continued into their tenth night time.

Footage taken by a reporter from an area public radio station and posted on-line confirmed the unidentified man approaching a line of officers in riot gear. One officer pushes him with a baton and a second one together with his hand. The advancing police line halts when a loud crack is heard as his head hits the pavement and blood could possibly be seen trickling from the person’s head.

The incident drew widespread condemnation as protesters returned to the streets of a number of US cities to exhibit towards police brutality.

“I was deeply disturbed by the video,” Buffalo mayor Byron Brown mentioned in an announcement. “After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, police leadership and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening.”

New York state governor Andrew Cuomo said the incident was “wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful”, including: “Police Officers must enforce – not abuse – the law.”

Warning: the footage under incorporates graphic scenes.

Maggie Haberman

This video is equally graphic and has a horrific sound when the 75-year-old man falls. In different footage, blood streams from his ear as one officer after one other walks by him and doesn't assist. Men in navy fatigues had been the primary to kneel close to him.



The video in Buffalo reveals nearly all of the officers march previous after the person falls, although the officer who pushed him with a baton begins to lean over him earlier than he’s motioned away by one other officer. Someone is heard calling for a medic.

The radio station, WBFO, reported that two medics got here ahead and helped the person into an ambulance. Police later mentioned {that a} man was injured after tripping and falling, the radio station mentioned.

But after viewing the video, Buffalo police commissioner Byron Lockwood ordered an investigation and suspended the 2 officers, Brown mentioned.

The 75-year-old sufferer was in secure however critical situation at Erie County medical middle hospital in Buffalo, Brown mentioned.