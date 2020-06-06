Buffalo police officers plead not guilty to charges they shoved 75-year-old man

Both were charged with one count of assault in the second degree and have been released by themselves recognizance without bail.

They were arraigned via video conference and had the same attorney.

The officers, who were with the Police Department’s Emergency Response Team, are scheduled to can be found in court again July 20.

Video from a demonstration Thursday shows two officers pushing Martin Gugino right back. He falls to the sidewalk, where his head bleeds. The officers yet others then walk by him, some looking down at him as they pass.