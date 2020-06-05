Buffalo PD Emergency Response Team Resigns After Cop Suspensions



The entire Emergency Response Team at the Buffalo Police Department has resigned in a show of solidarity for the cops suspended for shoving an elderly man to the bottom.

A total of approximately 57 officers walked off the job Friday, though they’re still employed with law enforcement department — just no more on the ERT … based on WIVB reporter Dave Greber.

The move comes less than 24 hours after video surfaced showing cops in heavy gear shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino despite the fact that he had not been being physically confrontational. A rep for Buffalo PD allegedly told a lcoal reporter the person was injured when that he “tripped and fell,” nevertheless the video shows that’s plainly not the case.

Gugino started bleeding from his head and lay motionless soon after his head hit the pavement.