Buffalo officers quit special team after 2 officers suspended for allegedly shoving 75-year-old to ground

An investigation is underway in a incident Gov. Andrew Cuomo called “wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful.” The man was seriously injured.

Video of the demonstration Thursday shows a row of officers walking toward the man and two pushing him. His head bleeds onto the sidewalk as officers walk past him, some looking down at him.

The officers resigned from the emergency unit however, not from the force, according to police.

“Fifty-seven resigned in disgust because of the treatment of two of their members, who were simply executing orders,” Buffalo Police Benevolent Association president John Evans told WGRZ on Friday. WKBW also reported news of the resignations.

The man’s identity, Martin Gugino, was confirmed by Cuomo’s office. Gugino is hospitalized in serious but stable condition, authorities said. CNN has reached out to police and the association for further comment. New York State Police say they’re sending additional officers to the city following a resignations. FOLLOW LIVE PROTEST UPDATES The demonstrators in Niagara Square were, like those in the united states, calling for racial justice after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Based on the initial video, police issued a statement that said Gugino tripped and fell, police spokesman Mike DeGeorge told CNN. After more videos became available, police amended that statement, and Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended the officers without pay and opened an investigation, that he said. “The department moved swiftly” and “corrected” the data, DeGeorge said. Mayor Byron Brown called the incident “disheartening” and said his thoughts were with Gugino. Prosecutors are investigating, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office tweeted. Gugino had a head injury and could maybe not give a statement to investigators Thursday night, the tweet said. Cuomo said the officers should be fired and prosecutors should move “fairly but quickly.” “When I saw the video, I got sick to my stomach,” Cuomo said. “I would encourage the district attorney not to do what happened in Minneapolis, which the delay itself caused issues,” said the governor, adding, “People don’t want vaguery. They are upset and want answers.” Earlier on Twitter, that he said, “This incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful. … Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law.” Cuomo said he spoke with Gugino. “Thankfully he is alive,” Cuomo said Friday at his daily news conference in Albany. “You see that video, and it disturbs your basic sense of decency and humanity.” Cuomo also called out attacks on police officers, saying, “You have incidents of police getting hit with bricks in the head. Who are we?”

CNN’s Elizabeth Hartfield and Laura Dolan contributed to this report.

