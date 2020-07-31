Buffalo MiniStation Extreme NFC USB 3.0 2 TB Rugged Portable Hard Drive (HD-PZN2.0U3B),Black



MiniStation Extreme NFC is a rugged portable hard drive equipped with a unique wrap-around USB cable and secure hardware encryption Built in NFC technology allows users to unlock and access files on their hard drive using their smartphone or smartcard without having to remember a password and protects your data in case of loss MiniStation Extreme NFC features US Military Standard shock protection with a ruggedized chassis and specialized bumpers designed to absorb and transfer shock away from the hard disk due to accidental bumps and drops from up to 1 2 meters and is water and dust resistant Simply plug the convenient wrap-around cable into any available USB port on your computer and instantly add capacity or store files to take on the road with 256-bit AES hardware encryption you can rest assured your data is safe wherever you go Store back up and transport your content safely and securely

PC Compatible plug-and-play Compatible w/ Mac after formatting

Ruggedized (mil-spec)

Hardware Encryption

NFC technology

Water and Dust Resistant

Integrated Wrap-around USB 3.0 Cable

TAA compliant – Made in Japan

3-year manufacturer’s wnty