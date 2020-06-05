Buffalo mayor says investigation against the officers involved in pushing incident is proceeding

A man was arrested in Queens Thursday after allegedly going after protesters while wearing a four-bladed glove and driving on the sidewalk to operate down protesters, according to a news release from the Queens County District Attorney.

Frank Cavalluzzi, 54, was charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, menacing, endangering the welfare of a young child and criminal possession of a weapon, the release announced. He surrendered to police Thursday, two days after the alleged incident took place.

Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz provided more info on the allegations in the release.

“This defendant is alleged to have yelled out ‘I will kill you’ to the peaceful crowd,” she said. “He is accused of brandishing a multi-bladed glove and then chasing after individuals on foot and then continuing the pursuit in a 2-ton vehicle. It is amazing that no one was injured in the melee. The defendant is in custody and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Cavalluzzi’s attorney, Stephen J. Murphy, told CNN Thursday he found the prosecution of his client to be “patently absurd.” He added that the police originally did not charge Cavalluzzi with attempted murder.

CNN reviewed the charges with the NYPD which confirmed that attempted murder had not been included in the arrest report, based on Det. Arlene Muniz.

It is not uncommon for charges to be revised or upgraded over time.

Murphy said that he spoke with Cavalluzzi before he surrendered but has not spoken to him since his arrest. He also didn’t know where Cavalluzzi had been held.

Cavalluzzi occured on $100,000 bond, which that he did not post, according to Renea Henry, a public information officer with the Queens County District Attorney. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on July 2, online court records show.

Cavalluzzi faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, the district attorney’s release said.