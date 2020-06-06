Buffalo Mayor Calls Knocked Down Elderly Man an ‘Agitator’ of Rioting, Looting



Play video content material

WBFF Fox 45

Buffalo’s Mayor goes after the 75-year-old man who was knocked down by Buffalo cops … saying the person was sparking up violence amongst protesters.

Mayor Byron Brown appeared to justify the incident of police brutality throughout a Friday information convention the place he referred to Martin Gugino as an “agitator.”



Play video content material



@mikedesmondWBFO

Mayor Brown mentioned Gugino had been a “key and major instigator” of individuals who’d been looting and vandalizing town … and since it was after curfew, police had been clearing the scene “for the safety of protesters.”

As you already know, Gugino was standing all by himself — away from every other protesters — when an officer shoved him to the bottom, leaving Gugino bleeding from the pinnacle and ear.

As we reported, 57 different officers resigned from Buffalo’s Emergency Response Team in solidarity with the two cops who had been suspended for the incident.