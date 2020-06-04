Buffalo Cops Shove Elderly Man, Hits Head, Starts Bleeding



@mikedesmondWBFO

Some cops in Buffalo shoved an aged man, who misplaced his stability, and hit his head on the concrete … laying immobile and bleeding from his ear.

Protesters crammed Niagara Square Thursday night time to protest the demise of George Floyd and injustices in our authorized system. Officers, wearing heavy gear, began to maneuver in on the gang whereas the aged man approached and began a non-physical confrontation with a few of the cops.

An officer from the group shouts “Move!” on the man after which proceeded to push him, inflicting him to stumble again and fall over.

In the video, captured by WBFO’s Mike Desmond, you’ll be able to see blood encompass the person’s head nearly instantly as he lay immobile … and officers name for a medic.

A rep for the Buffalo Police Department allegedly instructed a neighborhood reporter the person was injured when he “tripped and fell.” His situation is presently unknown.



AP