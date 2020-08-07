Buffalo Bills star Tre’Davious won’t opt out and will play in 2020

BUFFALO, New York City – SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORS KEEP IN MIND: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills commemorates after making the video game clinching interception in the last seconds of the 4th quarter versus the Cincinnati Bengals at New Era Field on September 22, 2019 in Orchard Park, NewYork Buffalo beats Cincinnati 21-17 (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

After a couple of days of public consideration, Tre’Davious White will play for the Bills this season

The 2019 All-Pro protective back returned-and- forth on such a choice, even ripping some so-called fans on Twitter who took offense to the dispute in the top place. Of course, it’s totally reasonable why a gamer (even among White’s quality) would think about sitting out the season offered the COVID-19 pandemic.

And regardless of all of his doubts, and the hate he’s gotten from some corners of the web, White will sign up with his teammates Week 1 versus the Jets.

Bills All-Pro CB Tre’Davious White is playing the 2020 season, per @mortreport. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2020

White’s option wasn’t so simple after all, particularly offered how COVID-19 has actually affected those near him

“At completion of the day, like, no matter what, my household’s gon na precede. No matter what’s going on. Like …