Buffalo Bills Ed Oliver Jr., Arrested for DWI

Buffalo Bills defensive deal with Ed Oliver Jr., was arrested Saturday evening for Driving While Intoxicated, after what seems to be a day of dune buggying.

Oliver was stopped in Montgomery County, Maryland at round 9PM after somebody referred to as 911 and stated the truck Oliver was driving was swerving dangerously near a development zone.

Cops say Oliver had an open container of beer in order that they administered a area sobriety take a look at, which included standing on one foot. Cops say Oliver didn’t move the take a look at, in order that they arrested him and towed his truck.

Oliver was arrested and brought to jail for DWI and illegally carrying a gun.