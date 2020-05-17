Buffalo Bills’ Ed Oliver arrested on driving while intoxicated and gun charges | NFL News





Ed Oliver was a 9th total draft choice in 2019 for Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills defensive take on Ed Oliver was arrested on Saturday evening near Houston and billed with driving while intoxicated and unjustifiably lugging a tool.

According to Montgomery County Jail, Oliver, 22, did an area soberness examination and was after that cuffed. He was using a grey t-shirt with the Bills’ logo design.

A constable’s replacement drew him over around 9pm neighborhood time after a customer reported that the chauffeur of a white Ford pickup, which was pulling a dune buggy, was driving unevenly and falling short to remain in his lane along State Highway 242 in a building area.

The Montgomery County Jail additionally stated the replacement detected an open beer in between Oliver’s legs and asked for a replacement accredited in carrying out an area soberness examination ahead to the scene. A search of his vehicle located a gun.

Oliver was arrested and required to a neighborhood health center to have a blood-alcohol degree examination, after that was required to Montgomery CountyJail The Houston Chronicle reported he later on was launched on an undefined bond.

Oliver, a Houston indigenous, was a three-time All-American at the University ofHouston The Bills made him the No 9 total choice in the 2019 NFLDraft In his newbie period, he played in all 16 video games (7 begins), making 43 deals with, signing up 5 sacks and including one forced fumble.

“We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this point,” the Bills stated in a declaration launched Sunday early morning.