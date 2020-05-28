Budget LG Phoenix 5 leaks

Thanks to a brand new leak from Evan Blass now we have our first take a look at the upcoming LG Phoenix 5 which can be a price range choice unique to AT&T. Unfortunately the pictures aren’t accompanied by any specs. We can nonetheless see that the cellphone will sport waterdrop notch show and twin digital camera setup across the again.

It will function the successor to 2018s LG Phoenix four which got here with a 5-inch LCD, Snapdragon 425 chipset 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. It additionally had a single 8MP rear shooter and a 5MP selfie cam and booted Android 7 Nougat.

We can count on overhauled entry-level spec on the brand new Pheonix 5 and the identical sub-$100 beginning value on a pre-paid contract. We’ll ensure to replace you as soon as extra particulars can be found.