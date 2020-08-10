Buddah Tek Luxury Gaming Rover 1 + Rover 1 Messenger Bag Bundle for Xbox One S, Xbox One X, PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro! ( Consoles Not Included) – PlayStation 4



The perfect combination of fashion, function and freedom! Instantly harness the true power of what it means to enjoy luxury Console gaming on the go! The rover 1 and R1 messenger bag were conceived as a set so it makes perfect sense to take them home together. The Ultra luxury monogrammed bag design escalates gaming to fit your active lifestyle. The patented High-impact chassis is uniquely Designed to accommodate the Xbox One S, Xbox One X, PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro! Keep your console unit inside the rover 1 and simply hook it to your external TV via the hdmi-out. When you’re on the go, simply pop up the built-in 13.3″ 1080p 60Hz FHD IPS Anti-Glare monitor for ultimate portability, allowing you to play your favorite console game anywhere!

Rover 1 has built in 3 watts dynamic sound speakers with passive Radiator Subwoofer and dual 3.5mm headphone jacks with Bluetooth 5.0 to play your own music source through the speakers while gaming.

Rover 1 has HDMI IN, HDMI OUT for pass through play to external monitor, powered from Console.

R1 Messenger bag has dual controller storage straps which fit all PlayStation & Xbox types.

R1 Messenger bag has strong reinforced double stitching for maximum durability and large cable and accessories storage pocket. Waterproof zipper design for weather resistance