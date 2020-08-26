Bud Light just launched three new hard seltzer flavors

VP of Marketing Andy Goeler informed CNNBusiness In less than a month after striking the marketplace, it turned into one of the nation’s Bud Light Seltzer, which was launched in mid-January, is the “largest and most successful innovation” in Bud Light’s 38-year-history, the business’sVP of Marketing Andy Goeler informed CNNBusiness In less than a month after striking the marketplace, it turned into one of the nation’s top-selling hard seltzer beverages

Anheuser-Busch In Bev BUD Nowis releasing a “remix variety pack” with new flavors and DJ Khaled as its representative. The 12-pack of 12-ounce cans will consist of the new cranberry, grapefruit and pineapple flavors, in addition to the fan-favorite strawberry taste. Previously launched flavors consist of black cherry, strawberry, lemon line and mango.

The seltzers have an alcohol material of 5% and they are 100 calories each.

The hard seltzer classification is growing at a fast lane, and Anheuser-Busch holds a huge area in the market. According to IRI information, the business had a 13.9% share of the seltzer market this year through the week ending August 16.