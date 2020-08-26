Bud Light just launched three new hard seltzer flavors

By
Jackson Delong
-
Bud Light Seltzer, which was launched in mid-January, is the “largest and most successful innovation” in Bud Light’s 38-year-history, the business’s VP of Marketing Andy Goeler informed CNNBusiness In less than a month after striking the marketplace, it turned into one of the nation’s top-selling hard seltzer beverages.
Now Anheuser-Busch In Bev (BUD) is releasing a “remix variety pack” with new flavors and DJ Khaled as its representative. The 12-pack of 12-ounce cans will consist of the new cranberry, grapefruit and pineapple flavors, in addition to the fan-favorite strawberry taste. Previously launched flavors consist of black cherry, strawberry, lemon line and mango.

The seltzers have an alcohol material of 5% and they are 100 calories each.

The hard seltzer classification is growing at a fast lane, and Anheuser-Busch holds a huge area in the market. According to IRI information, the business had a 13.9% share of the seltzer market this year through the week ending August 16.

In May, the business launched Social Club Seltzer, a premium seltzer with mixed drink flavors, like anOld Fashioned Anheuser-Busch likewise offers Natural Light Seltzer and Bon & Viv seltzer.

At the start of 2018, just 10 hard seltzer brand names were on the marketplace, according to a Nielsen report. That number increased to 26 brand names by early 2019. “More than 65 brands are now fighting for consumers’ attention and purchase,” according to Nielsen.

