Bucky Brooks selects his top 5 ‘starting fives’ in the NFL | NFL News



















2:15



Bucky Brooks lists his Top 5 ‘beginning fives’ in the NFL coming into 2020

Bucky Brooks lists his Top 5 ‘beginning fives’ in the NFL coming into 2020

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks has blended the NBA and NFL in deciding on his top 5 ‘beginning fives’ from the league’s array of offensive expertise.

“When we think about starting fives I want you to think about it in basketball terms,” mentioned Brooks. “We’re operating a quick break, who’re your 5 greatest playmakers?

“Guys that can put the ball in the hole. When you think about this, this is all your skill position players.”

Here’s a take a look at Bucky’s top offensive quintets…

No 5 – Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys drafted CeeDee Lamb at No 17 general

Bucky’s Cowboys ‘beginning 5’ Running again Ezekiel Elliott Running again Tony Pollard Wide receiver Amari Cooper Wide receiver Michael Gallup Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys sit at No 5 after tying down vast receiver Amari Cooper to a profitable new deal and including Oklahoma wideout CeeDee Lamb in the first spherical of the NFL Draft.

Michael Gallup proved himself as a worthy No 2 receiver final 12 months, whereas Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard supply a potent one-two punch out of the backfield.

“Two-time rushing champ, two 1,000 yard receivers getting a guy in CeeDee Lamb who should add to the mix,” mentioned Brooks.

No 4 – Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce had 1,229 receiving yards final season

Bucky’s Chiefs ‘beginning 5’ Running again Clyde Edwards-Helaire Wide receiver Tyreek Hill Wide receiver Sammy Watkins Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Tight finish Travis Kelce

The reigning Super Bowl champions have been afforded a luxurious choose in the first spherical of the draft this 12 months as they chose versatile LSU operating again Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

He’ll add to the blistering velocity of Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman, together with the ever-reliable palms of tight finish Travis Kelce.

There’s additionally the added bonus of getting the league’s greatest quarterback underneath heart in Patrick Mahomes, contemporary off of signing the largest contract in sports activities historical past.

“Everyone is talking about the half-billion-dollar man in Patrick Mahomes, but Pat Mahomes is successful because he has a track team around him,” mentioned Brooks.

“Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman. Those guys can score from anywhere on the field.”

No 3 – New Orleans Saints

Emmanuel Sanders signed a two-year deal value $16m with the Saints

Bucky’s Saints ‘beginning 5’ Running again Alvin Kamara Wide receiver Michael Thomas Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders Tight finish Jared Cook Quarterback Taysom Hill

In Michael Thomas, the New Orleans Saints have final season’s chief in receiving yards at their disposal as they appear to make the most of the Super Bowl window they discover themselves in.

The workforce provided welcome help for Thomas in the offseason by buying the veteran expertise of Emmanuel Sanders, who proved he can nonetheless be a helpful weapon throughout his spell with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

While Alvin Kamara poses as one in all the lead dual-threat operating backs, Jared Cook stays a strong redzone goal. Throw the all-purpose Taysom Hill into the combine and the Saints have the gamers to trigger any protection issues.

“Everyone thinks about Michael Thomas being a one-man wrecking crew, he is,” mentioned Brooks. “But now with Jared Cook, Emmanuel Sanders, that offense can go to the next level. Don’t forget, Alvin Kamara comes back, Drew Brees should still be able to play at a high level.”

No 2 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans and Godwin each produced over 1,000 yards receiving in 2019

Bucky’s Buccaneers ‘beginning 5’ Wide receiver Mike Evans Wide receiver Chris Godwin Tight finish Rob Gronkowski Tight finish O.J. Howard Tight finish Cameron Brate

In Tampa Bay Tom Brady finds himself with a extra gifted receiver corps than he has had accessible to him in years following his New England farewell.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin each loved 1,000 yard receiving seasons final 12 months, and there’s a feeling tight finish O.J. Howard’s capabilities are nonetheless but to be absolutely exploited.

The return of Brady’s previous buddy Rob Gronkowski in the meantime provides bonus safety at the line of scrimmage and safe palms in the open discipline.

“Everyone is excited about TB12 playing with a number of playmakers on the outside,” added Brooks.

“A one-two combo in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, then three tight ends that can get it done. Man, if they just get a little bit of running game we could see TB12 turn back the clock.”

No 1 – Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr caught simply 4 landing passes final 12 months

Bucky’s Browns ‘beginning 5’ Running again Nick Chubb Running again Kareem Hunt Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry Tight finish Austin Hooper

Odell Beckham Jr, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Austin Hooper. This Cleveland Browns offense ought to be too good to not make the playoffs, however for one motive or one other it has been but to occur for them.

The arrival of Hooper from the Atlanta Falcons is certain to play to first-year head coach Kevin Stefanksi’s inventive use of tight ends, though that won’t embrace David Njoku after the 2017 first-round choose just lately requested a commerce.

“It’s now or never for Baker Mayfield, because the weapons that he has, the most explosive offense in football should follow,” defined Brooks.

“OBJ, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. You go and get Austin Hooper, they can line up and blood you with the running game or throw it over your head.”

Don’t overlook to comply with us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports – on the go! Available to obtain now on – iPhone & iPad and Android