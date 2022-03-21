Russian Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko called on Russians not to panic and not to buy large quantities of sugar and buckwheat.
“We fully provide ourselves with” sugar “and buckwheat. Do not panic և buy these products in large quantities. “Everyone will be satisfied,” Abramchenko said.
“I emphasize that the reserves of sugar and buckwheat are sufficient to meet domestic demand,” he said.
