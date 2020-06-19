Buckwheat and pistachio salad with vegetable kebabs recipe

Most of this could be made earlier: the yogurt can sit happily in the refrigerator; the skewers can be constructed ready for grilling, and the salad can be made ahead and dressed before serving. Swap buckwheat for quinoa or sturdier, nuttier rices like wild rice if you like.
Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes
SERVES
Four
INGREDIENTS
For the skewers
- 6 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp smoked sweet paprika
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 2 tsp fresh rosemary leaves
- Good pinch of chilli flakes or chilli powder, to taste
- 250g halloumi, sliced in to 8 chunks
- 2 small to medium sweetcorn, roughly sliced in to 8 rounds
- 1 medium courgette, roughly sliced in to 16 chunks
- 1 large red/orange/yellow pepper, deseeded and roughly chopped into 16 chunks
For the buckwheat salad
- 400g buckwheat, rinsed well
- 700-800ml vegetable stock
- 300g combination of salad leaves and herbs, such as watercress, rocket, baby spinach, lamb’s lettuce, mint, dill, parsley, coriander and/or basil
- Bunch of spring onions or 1 small red onion
- ½ cucumber
- 7 tablespoon(s) extra-virgin olive oil
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tsp raw honey
- 1 tsp ground allspice or ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- Handful of pistachios or pumpkin seeds, gently toasted
For the garlic yogurt
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped and mashed to a paste with only a little salt
- 200ml full-fat Greek-style yogurt
- 1 tsp grated lemon zest
METHOD
- Prepare a barbecue, or it is possible to cook the skewers beneath the grill or in a griddle pan.
- Whisk together the oil, paprika, cumin, rosemary and chilli flakes or powder in a large bowl. Add the halloumi, sweetcorn, courgette and peppers, mix well and set aside.
- Cook the buckwheat in the stock in a medium saucepan with the lid on for about 15 minutes, or until tender. Take off the heat for 2 minutes then fluff the grains with a fork and spread on to a serving platter or a large, wide bowl so it can cool quickly.
- Meanwhile, finely chop the salad leaves, herbs and spring onions or red onion, and dice the cucumber. Whisk together the coconut oil, lemon juice, honey, allspice or cinnamon and some seasoning.
- Thread the halloumi and vegetables to four large skewers or eight smaller ones in whatever order you like, then cook on the barbecue, grill or griddle pan for 5 minutes before looking at cook for another 4-5 minutes until golden at the edges.
- Meanwhile, combine the yogurt ingredients in the bowl you mixed the kebab ingredients in (don’t clean it out first – the yogurt will pick up any remnants of spice), and toss the buckwheat with the dressing. Mix the chopped herbs and leaves, cucumber and onion through the buckwheat. Season to taste and then scatter the gently toasted pistachio or pumpkin seeds on the top.
- Serve the buckwheat salad with the kebabs and garlic yogurt privately.