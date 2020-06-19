Buckwheat and pistachio salad with vegetable kebabs recipe

Most of this could be made earlier: the yogurt can sit happily in the refrigerator; the skewers can be constructed ready for grilling, and the salad can be made ahead and dressed before serving. Swap buckwheat for quinoa or sturdier, nuttier rices like wild rice if you like.

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 25 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

For the skewers

6 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 tsp smoked sweet paprika

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp fresh rosemary leaves

Good pinch of chilli flakes or chilli powder, to taste

250g halloumi, sliced in to 8 chunks

2 small to medium sweetcorn, roughly sliced in to 8 rounds

1 medium courgette, roughly sliced in to 16 chunks

1 large red/orange/yellow pepper, deseeded and roughly chopped into 16 chunks

For the buckwheat salad

400g buckwheat, rinsed well

700-800ml vegetable stock

300g combination of salad leaves and herbs, such as watercress, rocket, baby spinach, lamb’s lettuce, mint, dill, parsley, coriander and/or basil

Bunch of spring onions or 1 small red onion

½ cucumber

7 tablespoon(s) extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tsp raw honey

1 tsp ground allspice or ½ tsp ground cinnamon

Handful of pistachios or pumpkin seeds, gently toasted

For the garlic yogurt

1 garlic clove, finely chopped and mashed to a paste with only a little salt

200ml full-fat Greek-style yogurt

1 tsp grated lemon zest

METHOD