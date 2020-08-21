Bucks pound Magic, even series By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters NBA: Playoffs-Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks



2/5

The Milwaukee Bucks held the Orlando Magic to 3 first-quarter basket en path to a double-digit lead, then rode Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 28 points and game-high 20 rebounds to a 111-96 triumph Thursday night near Orlando to even their best-of-seven playoff series at one video game each.

Nikola Vucevic opted for a game-high 32 points, however no other member of the Magic topped 12 as Milwaukee avenged a bad protective effort in a 122-110 loss in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Brook Lopez cracked in with 20 points, while Pat Connaughton included 15, Eric Bledsoe had 13 to match a game-high 7 helps and Donte DiVincenzo 11 for the Bucks, who outshot the Magic 47.2 percent to 34.8 percent.

Miami Heat 109 – Indiana Pacers 100

Duncan Robinson connected a franchise postseason record with 7 3-pointers in simply his 2nd profession championship game, assisting Miami take a 2-0 lead in its first-round Eastern Conference series versus Indiana.

Robinson completed with a game-high 24 points, Goran Dragic included 20 and Jimmy Butler had 18 in a well balanced attack that enabled the fifth-seeded Heat to effectively act on their 113-101 accomplishment in the series opener. The Heat never ever tracked …