Bucks finish off Magic to reach Eastern semifinals By Reuters

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton taped double-doubles Saturday afternoon as the Milwaukee Bucks returned to the court and finished the Orlando Magic 118-104 to finish off a 4-1 win in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Three days after leaving to object the current shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., the Bucks led by as numerous as 21 points in cruising to a 4th straight win that vaults the front runner into an Eastern semifinal match with the fifth-seeded Miami Heat.

The best-of-seven in between the Bucks and Heat suggestions off Monday night.

Antetokounmpo installed game-highs in points (28) and rebounds (17) in leading the Bucks to their 2nd straight first-round series win after they had actually been gotten rid of there in 8 successive journeys to the postseason.

Middleton broke in with 21 points, 10 rebounds and a team-high 7 helps, as Milwaukee rebounded from a stunning 122-110 loss to its eighth-seeded challenger in Game 1 with 4 triumphes by approximately 14.5 points.

The Magic, who had a losing record (33-40) in the routine season, were led by Nikola Vucevic’s 22 …