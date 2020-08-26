Bucks boycotting Game 5 vs. Magic to protest shooting of Jacob Blake

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 on Wednesday with the Orlando Magic to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“We’re tired of the killings and the injustice,” Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears.

The Bucks did not come onto the court before the 4 p.m. ET start time, prompting NBA officials to go into the Milwaukee locker room before news of the team’s boycott was learned.

(*5*)

The Magic were seen taking shots pregame, while the Bucks’ half of the court was empty. The Magic left the court with 3:56 left until the scheduled tip.

Referees then exited the court.

Blake, who is Black, was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday. A family attorney said Tuesday that Blake is paralyzed and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.