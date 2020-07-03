Buckingham Palace unveils two 30ft-long flowerbeds ahead of the NHS’s 72nd anniversary on Sunday 

Advertisement

Buckingham Palace have revealed two 30ft-long flowerbeds in tribute of NHS workers ahead of the Health Service’s 72nd anniversary on Sunday.

The flowerbeds, which explain NHS, have now been planted in the Memorial Gardens in St James’s Park amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The letters are made up of 1,500 Begonia semperflorens ‘Heaven White’ plants in each bed, while the back ground is formed from a staggering 21,000 plants of Echeveria imbricate, Senecio serpens and Sedum pachyclados.

Park Manager Mark Wasilewski believes it is the first change of design that the Memorial Gardens have seen in decades – perhaps since the First World War when the flowerbeds were planted with potatoes.

This comes as people will be encouraged to applaud NHS workers at 5pm on Sunday, the Health Service’s 72nd anniversary.

Broadcasters will even suspend normal transmissions as people are encouraged to join the initiative, called #Thankyoutogether, to applaud those who have helped during the coronavirus pandemic.

On July 4, people may also be asked to place a light in their windows in remembrance of those lost to coronavirus.

The Royal Albert Hall, Blackpool Tower and the Shard may also be amongst buildings that will illuminate in blue for the occasion.

