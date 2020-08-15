Buckingham Palace releases new photos of Princess Anne ahead of her 70th birthday

In a second photo, Anne — wearing a plaid flannel and jeans — stands in front of a tree and looks off into the distance.

The pictures were taken by John Swannell at Anne’s home in Gatcombe Park back in February, according to the tweet.

According to Anne’s son-in-law, Mike Tindall — he is married to Anne’s daughter, Zara — the family had planned to mark his mother-in-law’s milestone in Scotland but alternative arrangements had to be made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m sure we’ll do something as a family to celebrate her 70 amazing years. She’s just an incredible woman in terms of how much work she can get through in the year,” the former England rugby player told the BBC earlier this week. “We will be doing something. As yet, I don’t know whether she knows, so my lips are sealed.”