Buccaneers’ OJ Howard says Tampa has ‘best’ offense in NFL; Brady’s presence ‘always’ offers winning chance

“You look at us and line us up versus any offense in the league, we’re right up there with the top of them,” he said. “Only time will tell how good we are. But I think when you put us on paper, we’re one of the best in the league, if not the best.”

Despite having an explosive offense last season, the Bucs were stifled by turnovers from quarterback Jameis Winston. But with Brady at the reins, Howard is more confident with Tampa’s ability to perform.

“One thing about Tom, I watched him for years in New England, he’s always in the game,” he said. “I think that’s something he can bring to our team. No matter what the score is or how it starts in the first half, I think you always have a chance to win when it comes down to the final minutes of the game. He’ll keep it close.”

The young athlete also expressed his excitement about playing (and learning) from Brady’s former teammate, Rob Gronkowski.

“There’s so much you can take from Gronk,” he said. “Just the way he plays physical down the field, at the second level of his routes, his run-after-catch ability, his YAC. I mean, there’s so much you can take from him.”

He continued: “Gronk’s such a cool guy. I met him a couple times already. There’s gonna be so much fun in our room. We’ve got so much talent.”