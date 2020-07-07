Marmots are large ground squirrels, a form of rodent, which have historically been linked to plague outbreaks in your community.

Officials from the Republican Ministry of Agriculture and Food told citizens in the border area never to hunt marmots or eat marmot meat, and just take preventive measures against insect bites.

Rodents are the main vector of plague transmission from animals to humans, but the illness can also be passed on through flea bites.

Plague killed an estimated 50 million people in Europe during the Black Death pandemic in the Middle Ages, but modern antibiotics can prevent complications and death if administered quickly enough.

Bubonic plague, that is one of plague’s three forms, causes painful, swollen lymph nodes, along with fever, chills, and coughing.

Mongolia quarantined its region near the Russian border a week ago after tests showed two cases of bubonic plague linked to the usage of marmot meat, the country’s health officials said on July 1.

Mongolia’s National Center for Zoonotic Diseases said a week ago it had identified and tested 146 people who had come into contact with both infected people.

The center also identified 504 folks of secondary contact in the Khovd province.

The Russian Embassy in Mongolia said “there are no grounds for serious concern” because the Mongolian authorities have imposed travel restrictions and isolated infected individuals, according to Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

The embassy also cited Sergei Diorditsu, a World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Mongolia, who reportedly said the province sees seasonal outbreaks of the plague, according to RIA Novosti.

“There are natural foci of plague in Mongolia and the disease is spread by tarbagans [Mongolian marmots],” said the embassy.

“The problem is that local residents who, despite all prohibitions and recommendations of local authorities, continue to hunt them and eat them, as this is a local delicacy.”

Authorities in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia have also confirmed a case of the plague.

The case in the town of Bayannur, northwest of Beijing, was confirmed Tuesday, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

In 2019 a couple of in Mongolia died after eating a raw marmot kidney, triggering a quarantine that left several tourists stranded in your community.

Anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 people get the plague every year, in line with the WHO, but that estimate does not account fully for unreported cases.