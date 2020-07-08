Bubonic plague: China closes tourist spots in Inner Mongolia after confirmed case

(CNN) — Authorities in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia have closed several tourist spots after a case of bubonic plague was confirmed this week.

The case was discovered in Bayannur, located northwest of the capital Beijing. Five nearby grassland scenic points have been closed, with visitors “strictly prohibited from entering the affected area and visiting the surrounding region,” according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

Inner Mongolia authorities will also be implementing stricter management of other grassland tourist web sites to ensure visitors don’t feed or touch wild animals, and also to decrease the citizenry of rodents or fleas that may carry diseases, based on the Xinhua report.

Hospital authorities in Bayannur first alerted city officials of the suspected case on Saturday. The city was placed directly under a Level 3 warning for plague prevention, the 2nd lowest in a four-level system, on Sunday.

Doctors officially diagnosed the case as bubonic plague on Tuesday. The patient will be isolated and treated in hospital, and is in stable condition, Xinhua reported.

Plague, brought on by bacteria and transmitted through flea bites and infected animals, is famous for evoking the most lethal pandemic in human history — the Black Death, which killed around 50 million people in Europe in the Middle Ages.

Bubonic plague, which can be one of plague’s three forms, causes painful, swollen lymph nodes, in addition to fever, chills, and coughing.

Scientists and experts cautioned the public to not panic at the new cases — plague has never really gone away, and modern antibiotics can prevent complications and death if administered quickly enough.

The World Health Organization is monitoring the problem in partnership with Chinese and Mongolian authorities, based on state-run newspaper China Daily.

Bayannur health authorities warned people to report findings of dead or sick marmots, and not to hunt, skin or eat them.

Marmots are a kind of large ground squirrel that’s eaten in some elements of China and the neighboring country Mongolia, and which may have historically caused plague outbreaks in the location.

Consumption of marmot meat or organs has been linked to a smattering of other recent bubonic plague cases over the Chinese border in neighboring Mongolia — two cases were confirmed last week, and a suspected case was reported on Monday.

These cases prompted authorities in Russia , which borders Mongolia, to warn residents in the border area to not hunt or eat marmots meat, and take preventive measures against insect bites.

The Russian Embassy in Mongolia said “there are no grounds for serious concern” because the Mongolian authorities have imposed travel restrictions and isolated infected individuals, according to Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

The embassy also cited Sergei Diorditsu, a World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Mongolia, who reportedly said the province sees seasonal outbreaks of the plague, according to RIA Novosti.

“There are natural foci (the bacteria, an animal reservoir and a vector) of plague in Mongolia and the disease is spread by tarbagans (Mongolian marmots),” said the embassy.

“The problem is that local residents who, despite all prohibitions and recommendations of local authorities, continue to hunt them and eat them, as this is a local delicacy.”