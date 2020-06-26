Bubble-free life means MLB players, coaches must be careful

Needless to express, it won’t be easy.

Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen said he’ll be constantly reminding everyone in his organization about the delicacy of the present situation. It’s especially essential in Phoenix, where COVID-19 cases have increased substantially over the past couple weeks.

“High-risk behavior is going to impact you and the person standing next to you and the person standing next to them,” Hazen said. “We’re going to be extremely mindful of it. The protocols are going to answer some of those things for us, but away from the field, In my opinion we are going to need certainly to make sure everybody understands just what we mean by high-risk behavior.

“Things are going to have to change temporarily in our lives to be able to do this.”

That means altering the way baseball players behave on and off the field.

The on-field portion is basically addressed in a hefty manual that covers everything from hotels to showers to spitting. It will be awkward and sometimes maybe not particularly practical, but teams are vowing to do their finest.

“You’re putting a lot of people in a small, confined space, which is the one thing the medical experts are telling us not to do,” Oakland A’s GM David Forst said. “So we’ll have to limit clubhouse time as much as possible, guys will have to wear masks as much as possible.”

Then there’s the considerable amount of time players will spend away from the field.

Texas coach Chris Woodward said medical issues will be critical through the entire season and the usual carefree life of a ballplayer will be a bit more tame. While health is obviously the main issue, there is also the on-field realization that losing players for several days to COVID-19 might also be the huge difference between wins and losses.

“The younger guys that are single that, you know, tend to be a little bit more social,” Woodward said. “Those are going to be the challenging ones because they’re not going to want to sit in your hotel room on road trips. But I think it’s their responsibility that they have to the ballclub and the organization and their teammates, honestly.”

Added Minnesota Twins closer Taylor Rogers: “A large amount of it’s planning to be for you, on the honor system. Don’t be the one person that’s planning to mess it up for all of us else. When you want to go do something, or something like that, you need to consider it’s about your team, not just your self.”

The first step toward a successful season is getting all of the players with their home cities. Most shouldn’t have a lot of a problem but there are plenty of logistics involved with domestic and international travel. Some players may face significant hurdles: For instance, Arizona pitcher Bo Takahashi is coming back to the U.S. from Brazil, which can be another coronavirus hotspot.

Chicago White Sox GM Rick Hahn said his team’s travel department includes a busy week ahead, but that they have been planning on this scenario for a long time. The challenges are real but so is the payoff. For MLB, a strange 60-game season is a better alternative than no season at all.

“It’s a little bit of a challenge,” Hahn said. “It’s not impossible.”