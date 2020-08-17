Bubble boys: Zach Johnson, Shane Lowry nab playoff bids with Wyndham finishes

GREENSBORO, N.C.– While there wasn’t the common dosage of bubble drama today at the Wyndham Championship, a set of significant winners handled to slip into the playoffs at the routine season ending.

Because of the schedule modifications that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, gamers who were exempt this season on Tour will keep a minimum of some status for the 2020-21 season. A surface outside the leading 125 that may usually have actually corresponded to a journey to Korn Ferry Tour Finals rather this year just brings with it a small demotion, with gamers outside the leading 125 playing from an unique eligibility classification that will consist of regular reshuffles to figure out gamer top priority.

Those inside the leading 125 after this week’s occasion at Sedgefield Country Club are completely exempt next season, into the 2021 Players and much better able to prepare their own schedules without stressing over reshuffles. They’re likewise gotten approved for next week’s Northern Trust, which starts the Tour’s three-week postseason and the race to East Lake.

It’s been more than 15 years because Zach Johnson needed to stress over a reshuffle, and thanks to a prompt surface at the Wyndham he will not need to for a minimum of another year. Johnson’s five-year exemption for winning the 2015 Open went out today, however he went fromNo 129 to …