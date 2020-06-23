Bubba Wallace Speaks to FBI in Noose Probe, ‘Offended’ By Hoax Theories

By
Jasyson
-

Breaking News

Bubba Wallace confirms he has recently been interviewed by the FBI as part of its investigation in to the noose incident … and he is blasting those who think it had been all a hoax.

The NASCAR driver appeared on “The View” on Tuesday — 1 day after an inspiring performance at Talladega — and was asked how that he felt about theories the noose was “staged” by NASCAR to garner more support for the Confederate flag ban.

“It offends me that people would go to those measures but again, I’m not shocked,” Wallace said.

“People are entitled to their own opinions to make them feel good and help them sleep at night.”

Bubba says police is all over the case — “I can now say I’ve talked to the FBI … never though that would happen!”

As we previously reported, Al Sharpton is concerned investigators are dragging their feet … and he is demanding answers ASAP.

As for the emotional displays of solidarity at Talladega on Monday — when every one of the competing drivers rallied behind Bubba’s car — Wallace says that he was undoubtedly moved by the support.

“Every time I watch that video I get emotional and get chills,” Wallace said.

Wallace says they may hate each other on the track, but off the track, the drivers and crews are just like a family … and he’s proud to become a part of the NASCAR team.



Source link

Post Views: 20

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR