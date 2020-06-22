Bubba Wallace Sheds Tears, NASCAR Drivers Rally Behind In Emotional Scene



Breaking News Fox / NASCAR

Emotional moment at Talladega … where Bubba Wallace tried to fight tears as ALL of his fellow drivers rallied behind him at the starting line.

The drivers worked together to push Bubba’s #43 car to the starting line Monday to exhibit their support for Wallace — just one day after officials found a noose in his team’s garage.

The drivers then gathered around Bubba’s car before the Geico 500 in Talladega on Monday to show the world they stand with him … and man, it had been powerful stuff.

Wallace was flanked by 82-year-old team owner Richard Petty who also showed support for the young driver.

The event also featured a prayer for unity in the wake of the racist incident.

After the national anthem, that has been also super emotional, drivers lined up to hug Wallace … who was clearly moved by the show of support.