Bubba Wallace remains “ready to tackle anything”

Wallace, the only fulltime African-American driver in the Cup Series, still has to decide whether he will remain with Richard Petty Motorsports after this season or move to another organization.

And his immediate goal has never changed – to improve on the track and compete for wins in the Cup Series.

With everything going on this year, Wallace has still managed to produce his most competitive season in Cup since his fulltime debut in 2018. He already has a career-best four top-10 finishes and is currently ranked 20th in the series standings.

Wallace also picked up another personal endorsement deal this week with Columbia Sportswear that will also include sponsorship on his No. 43 Chevrolet.

“I think we are leaps and bounds ahead of last year. And, I think that’s important to build off of,” Wallace, 26, said. “I remember an old-school motto was ‘suck less than your last race’. So, that’s how we kind of went about it.

“And then, moving forward this year and having Jerry (Baxter, crew chief) come in and have Jerry learn the ins-and-outs of the Cup series has been very important and very influential and positive for us.

“Making those bold strategy calls, stay out, take two tires, whatever it may be to keep us in the game; even talking with the pit crew. They are appreciative of Jerry…