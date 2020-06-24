Bubba Wallace ‘Pissed’ At Backlash Over Investigation, ‘It Was a Noose!’

Bubba Wallace is clearly upset by the backlash over the outcomes of the FBI investigation into the alleged noose in his storage at Talladega … saying, “I’m mad because people are trying to test my character.”

The FBI and NASCAR each say the rope present in Bubba’s storage in Alabama on Sunday was a rope pull that was normal into noose … and it had been within the storage stall since 2019.

As we beforehand reported, a video from Nov. 2019 seems to point out the rope in query, hanging on the facet of Garage #4.

Investigators concluded it was NOT made as a menace to Wallace — and the case will not be pursued as a hate crime.

Wallace appeared on CNN simply hours after the announcement was made on Tuesday — and appeared to dispute the findings of the investigation.

“The image that I have and I have seen of what was hanging in my garage is not a garage pull. I’ve been racing all my life, we’ve raced out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that.”

“It was a noose,” Wallace continued … “whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose.”

“So, it wasn’t directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That’s what I’m saying.”

As for the criticism he is obtained — some have instructed each Wallace and NASCAR overreacted from the start — Wallace says he is making an attempt to shake it off.

“The backlash will always be there. It doesn’t matter if we provide 100% facts and evidence, photo evidence, people are gonna photoshop it to make me look like the bad person at the end of the day. I will always have haters. I will always have motivators to go out there and dethrone me from the pedestal that I am on.”

Wallace says he is nonetheless very grateful to NASCAR for supporting him — and now feels extra motivated than ever to win.

“This will not break me. None of the allegations of being a hoax will break me or tear me down.”

“It will piss me off, absolutely. But, that only fuels the competitive drive in me to shut everybody up.”

