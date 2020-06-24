Bubba Wallace didn’t suffer a hate crime. NASCAR still has a problem (opinion)

To start the race, Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s lone Black full-time driver, was joined by a huge crowd of all his opponents and their crews, as they pushed his car around the track in a show of solidarity. Someone — perhaps a NASCAR insider, given the restricted access to the facility where it was found — had left a noose in Wallace’s garage stall, garage No. 4. Wallace, who was simply visibly emotional during this display, has been a vocal advocate for Black Lives Matter and spoke out against the display of the Confederate flag in NASCAR events, which NASCAR banned early in the day this month.

Tuesday, the FBI concluded after an investigation that the noose had been in garage 4 as early as October 2019 and since “nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned” to that garage (it was assigned to him last week), no charges will be pursued.

In an unique statement, NASCAR noted, “The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall.” The statement also said: “We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”

On usually the one hand, a crowd of overwhelmingly White men rallying behind a Black colleague who was the victim of a racist incident was powerful to view on Monday. On one other hand, it absolutely was also exactly the kind of sappy White savior moment designed to produce audiences feel virtuous concerning the state of race relations in America (yes, at that time many believed he may have just been a victim of a federal hate crime , but — how heroic! — his White opponents pushed his car). NASCAR wasted no time packaging a slick video of the scene, with a tagline: “We are one family.”





