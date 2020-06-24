Bubba Wallace didn’t suffer a hate crime. NASCAR still has a problem (opinion)

To start the race, Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s lone Black full-time driver, was joined by a huge crowd of all his opponents and their crews, as they pushed his car around the track in a show of solidarity. Someone — perhaps a NASCAR insider, given the restricted access to the facility where it was found — had left a noose in Wallace’s garage stall, garage No. 4. Wallace, who was simply visibly emotional during this display, has been a vocal advocate for Black Lives Matter and spoke out
against the display of the Confederate flag in NASCAR events, which NASCAR banned early in the day this month.
Tuesday, the FBI concluded after an investigation that the noose had been in garage 4 as early as October 2019 and since “nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned” to that garage (it was assigned to him last week), no charges will be pursued.
In an unique statement, NASCAR noted, “The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall.” The statement also said: “We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”
On usually the one hand, a crowd of overwhelmingly White men rallying behind a Black colleague who was the victim of a racist incident was powerful to view on Monday. On one other hand, it absolutely was also exactly the kind of sappy White savior moment
designed to produce audiences feel virtuous concerning the state of race relations in America (yes, at that time many believed he may have just been a victim of a federal hate crime
, but — how heroic! — his White opponents pushed his car). NASCAR wasted no time packaging a slick video
of the scene, with a tagline: “We are one family.”
We aren’t. Wallace’s rise to national prominence is due to his daring to make
what must have been an uncontroversial statement that Confederate battle flags have no cause to be the fixture they are at NASCAR races. When NASCAR banned the flags thereafter, the backlash
from many fans was immediate.
One thing that the outcome of the FBI’s investigation does not change is this: That anyone is even debating the presence of Confederate battle flags at major sporting events is indicative of how power and privilege have hijacked the most basic terms of the national debate on race. Even a quick scroll through responses to NASCAR’s statement
makes it seem that many were hoping the episode was a hoax, and that the fact that a crime was not committed negates the ugly realities of racism in America and NASCAR. That is all beside the point.
First, you will need to unpack the presence of the Confederate flag today. Let’s assume for a moment that the Confederate flag is, as some have argued, a nod to ancestors who fought on behalf of a cause they believed to be noble. As a Black person, and son or daughter of immigrants, and a Yankee from New Jersey, I find this profoundly hard to swallow. But legacies are complicated, and we ought to cherish our ancestors, even in spite of their warts. Still, the reason of the flag as a symbol of filial or regional heritage is disingenuous at best. For the most part, displaying the flag today isn’t about showing support for the agrarian economics of the old South. It’s about shutting Black people up.
While the rebel flag was occasionally flown after the Civil War to commemorate fallen soldiers, its use got a newfound prominence
in the middle of the 20th century, during the height of the civil rights movement. Through history, a similar trend followed the erection of Confederate monuments — a number of which are today meeting their demise
— across the country. In all, two periods in American history — the turn of the 20th century following a Reconstruction (which also saw the revival
of the Ku Klux Klan), and the modern civil rights movement — showed clear spikes
in the dedication of new Confederate monuments.
Put another way, if Confederate monuments were intended only to enshrine the memory of the fallen, why do nearly 2,000 of these exist around the world, stretching to California
and Pennsylvania
, scarcely hotbeds of the rebellion? Likewise, if the flag is just a symbol of heritage, why was it employed flying over the speedway at Talladega with a sign reading “Defund NASCAR” — a message clearly built to tweak the Black Lives Matter movement
?
It seems symbols of the Confederacy curiously manage to arrive whenever and wherever Black people have threatened White people’s comfort with the old social order.
Which is exactly what Bubba Wallace has done — a truth that’s easier to miss if you only see him being pushed around the track by his White fellow drivers. He and NASCAR faced no such backlash when when he finished second
in the prestigious Daytona 500 in his rookie season in 2018. Everything was apparently fine then, as long as he kept quiet. It seems some individuals can tolerate a successful Black race car driver. Just perhaps not an uppity
one.
Wallace was merely wanting to perform among the basic functions of life — planning to work — without having pictures shoved in his face that devalued his membership in society. Whether sitting at a lunch counter in Greensboro
, or arriving at a stock car track in Alabama, all of us deserve not to be hassled by White supremacists, and just be. But, as we saw in Talladega this week, that still isn’t easy.
Moreover, it’s people’s discomfort with the flag that generally seems to make its supporters much more emboldened. This is the ultimate sign of privilege; once you understand something is hurtful to numerous, yet still continuing to accomplish it, due to the fact you can.
As NASCAR’s fan base ages
and shrinks, it needs Bubba Wallace desperately. Telegenic, self-effacing and humorous on social media
, he is exactly the kind of star to help broaden the benefit of an enterprise that needs to grow to survive. Prominent Black athletes, including one of the biggest stars on the planet, Lebron James
, have tuned in to the controversy. This is a golden chance for NASCAR to grow, because it certainly does not want to alienate new potential fans like King James or his 47 million Twitter followers. Figures like Wallace might be what keeps them watching.
I’m a NASCAR fan, plus one of many away from sport’s heavily White, heavily Southern group of followers. I want to keep enjoying the activity. But my fellow NASCAR fans are making that hard. I’ve brought my children to a NASCAR race, but probably won’t try it again.
I’ve already had to explain to my 6-year-old once this season how his favorite driver was fired for freely using the word n*****
when that he thought that he was alone among friends; I’m perhaps not certain we’re ready for a discussion about nooses — perceived or criminal — yet.