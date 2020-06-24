Bubba Wallace defiant, calls rope ‘straight-up noose’ after FBI says no crime occurred

The FBI determined Tuesday that the rope was hanging in the garage since this past year and it wasn’t intended as a hate crime against Wallace.

Wallace noted to Lemon that both the FBI and NASCAR have been calling the door pull a noose.

He said that he hadn’t seen the noose himself but had seen photos of it.

“It wasn’t directed at me,” Wallace added, “but it was a noose.”

Prior to the FBI’s findings, fellow NASCAR drivers participated Monday in a show of support for Wallace, a 26-year-old native of Alabama who’s the only African-American full-time driver on the NASCAR circuit.

Wallace told Lemon he heard bout the noose’s presence in his garage Sunday, when NASCAR President Steve Phelps told him about it.

“The look that he had on his face alerted me in a fashion that I’ll remember,” that he said.

Wallace said he was frustrated as the incident has some questioning his character.

“It doesn’t matter if we provide evidence, photos,” the NASCAR driver said. “It will always be photoshopped. I will always have haters.”

The FBI in a statement Tuesday said it has “learned that garage # 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace a week ago. The investigation also unmasked evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019.

“Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week,” the bureau concluded.

“The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace had not been the target of a hate crime,” NASCAR said in a release after the findings. “The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall.”