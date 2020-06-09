Bubba Wallace Calls For Confederate Flag Ban At NASCAR Races, ‘Get Them Out’

Breaking News

Bubba Wallace — the one black driver at NASCAR’s highest stage — is looking for an official ban on accomplice flags at race tracks … saying there’s simply no place for them within the sport anymore.

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race,” Wallace stated. “So it starts with confederate flags. Get them out of here.”

The 26-year-old instructed CNN on Monday he’ll have conversations with NASCAR officers quickly, to put down a plan to completely take away the flags from the game.

“My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags,” says NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace after throwing his support behind the nationwide protests against police brutality. “Get them out of here.” https://t.co/Kf4CrMLLGh pic.twitter.com/wSSBhByguS — CNN (@CNN) June 9, 2020

As for why … whereas the flag represents southern satisfaction and roots for some — for others, based on the Anti-Defamation League, it has been used as a logo of slavery and white supremacy.

Still do not get it?? WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin not too long ago spelled it out for somebody defending the flag on social media.

“That’s nice and all but if I recall, it don’t matter what it means to you because to African Americans everywhere it’s a symbol of oppression hatred and inequality so your little ‘heritage not hate’ story don’t mean sh*t because your stupid little ‘heritage’ was built on the backs of slaves and identifying with that kinda sorta definitely makes you trash in the Texas Rattlesnake’s eyes. So you can continue to spew your bullish*t but just know that none of us care ya dumb sumbitch and that’s the bottom line.”

Bubba says he by no means had a difficulty with the flags till not too long ago … however now says after he is completed his homework — it is clear to him NASCAR must formally rid itself of the flags.

“Diving more into it and educating myself, people feel uncomfortable with that,” Wallace stated. “People talk about that. That’s the first thing they bring up.”

“So there’s going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly, but it’s time for change. We have to change that. And I encourage NASCAR — and we will have those conversations — to remove those flags.”

NASCAR has made efforts to crack down on the flags previously … not too long ago they’ve invoked a trade-in program at tracks, agreeing to swap an American flag for a accomplice one.

But, the flags are nonetheless prevalent at virtually all stops on the race circuit … and Bubba is clearly prepared for that to finish.