bubba Flo Kids Water Bottle with Silicone Sleeve, 16 oz., Coral



Price: $8.99 - $8.00

(as of Jul 28,2020 07:04:37 UTC – Details)



Teach your kids good hydration habits with the bubba Flo Kids Water Bottle with Silicone Sleeve, 16 oz. It features a leak-proof lid and a handy button lock to prevent accidental openings, keeping the inside of your car safe from spills. With a high-flow chug lid, kids can quickly hydrate without missing their turn on the monkey bars. A built-in spout cover keeps out dirt and germs. This sturdy water bottle is made of impact-, stain-, and odor-resistant BPA-free plastic. In addition to keeping drinks cold longer, the easy-to-grip silicone sleeve reduces condensation and includes a see-through window so you can track liquid consumption. The sleeve comes off, so throw lid and body onto the top rack of your dishwasher for no-fuss cleaning. Rest assured, your bubba is guaranteed for life. For ages 3 and up.

BPA-free water bottle is made of impact-, stain-, and odor-resistant plastic

Leak-proof lid has a cap lock to prevent accidental opening

Spout cover keeps out dirt and germs for cleaner drinking

Easy-to-grip silicone sleeve keeps drinks cold longer, reduces condensation, and comes off for thorough cleaning

Top-rack dishwasher-safe for easy cleanups

Guaranteed for life

Ages 3 and up