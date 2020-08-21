BTS’s first English language song is ‘Dynamite’

According to a news release, “BTS sings of joy and confidence, treasuring the little things in life that make life truly valuable and special” in the single.
“The song aims to bring a new surge of much-needed ‘energy’ to reinvigorate the global community in the midst of Covid-19,” the release states. “Creative contributors to “Dynamite” include David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, known for “What A Man Gotta Do” by the Jonas Brothers and ” I Love You’s” by Hailee Steinfeld.”
The song’s video keeps things light with vibrant and intense scenes including the 7 members with retro idea props, hairdos and outfit.
More nations, consisting of the United States, will debut the movie in theaters beginning September 24, according to the website.
BTS is set to sing “Dynamite” at a best efficiency throughout the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30.