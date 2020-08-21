BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ Video Obliterates YouTube Premiere Record

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, V, Jin, and SUGA of the K-pop … [+] boy band BTS visit the “Today” Show at Rockefeller Plaza on February 21, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Getty Images



BTS just released their new single, “Dynamite,” ending the wait for one of the most highly anticipated songs of 2020. How highly anticipated, you ask? Well, the song’s dazzling music video just obliterated the record for the biggest premiere in YouTube history, leaving the runner-up in the dust.

The “Dynamite” video got off to an, ahem, explosive start, with millions of people tuning in to watch when it went live at midnight EST. The video premiere attracted at least 3 million concurrent viewers, according to YouTube’s live counter, and a refresh immediately following the premiere showed the view count at just over 4 million. Exact figures are not available yet, but a live view count between 3 and 4 million easily gives BTS the biggest YouTube premiere ever, potentially doubling the former record holder.

Prior to the release of “Dynamite,” Korean pop girl group Blackpink held the record for the biggest premiere in YouTube history. The quartet snatched the crown less than two months ago with its trap-inflected new single “How You Like That,” which drew 1.65 million concurrent viewers. At the time, Blackpink was breaking a record that BTS had set back in February,…