BTS’s Dynamite smashes YouTube records and heads for UK number one



Dynamite precedes a brand-new album from BTS, which is due later on this year.





Dynamite, the most recent single by Korean young boy band BTS, has actually smashed You Tube records – and looks set to be the UK’s number one single this Friday.

The pastel-coloured, dance-heavy video was seen 101.1 million times in 24 hr after its release last Friday.

That goes beyond the previous record, set by fellow K-Pop band Blackpink, whose tune How You Like That acquired 86.3 million views in 24 hr in June.

Dynamite is likewise the very first video to attain 100 million views in one day.

More than 3 million fans likewise tuned in to see the clip’s live best – practically double the previous record, likewise held by Blackpink’s How You Like That.

Dynamite is the very first single from BTS to be sung totally in English, and the band stated they desired it to communicate “positive vibes, energy, hope, love, the purity, everything”.

The septet initially teased the video in July, discussing that they were presently preparing an album for the 2nd half of the …