BTS video ‘Dynamite’ breaks YouTube record for most views in 24 hours

The world’s most significant K-pop group launched the extremely expected visuals for the record on Friday and, obviously, the views skyrocketed. By completion of the very first day, “Dynamite” had actually acquired 101.1 million views to end up being the most- seen music video best on You Tube. (*24 *)

The amazing task suggests that BTS has actually now dismissed fellow K-pop band Blackpink, who formerly held the record for their tune “How You Like That.” The music single had 86.3 million views within 24 hours of its releasein June

BTS is consisted of Kim Tae- hyung (much better called V), Jung Ho- seok (J-Hope), Kim Nam- joon (RM), Kim Seok- jin (Jin), Park Ji- minutes, Jeon Jung- kook, and Min Yoon- gi (Suga).