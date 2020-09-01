BTS: K-pop group reacts with ‘tears’ after making Billboard history



The 7 member boyband has actually made history





Members of BTS have actually stated they remained in “tears”, after ending up being the very first all-Korean pop act to top the Billboard 100 songs chart with their brand-new English single “Dynamite”.

Jimin, among 7 members, stated “tears kept coming”, including a tweet that he “didn’t know what to say”.

He likewise thanked their fans, called ARMY, stating: “I’m out of my mind now but you guys made this [happen].”

Another member Suga just published a string of sobbing emojis.

Dynamite, their very first tune sung totally in English, reached 33.9 million United States streams in its very first week, to debut at primary on the Billboard Hot 100.

Within minutes, the hashtag #BTS 1onHot 100 and #BTS _Dynamite started trending, with fans flooding the hashtags with congratulatory messages.

“No words, just tears,” stated one fan onTwitter

“I can’t express how I’m feeling. Just so proud of you guys and how far you’ve come,” another stated.

Many retweeted an interview with BTS, in which Suga had actually stated he wished to reach …