BTS Editions of Galaxy S20+ and Buds+ arrive in India, Galaxy S20 Ultra in Cloud White as well

The BTS Edition of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ as well as the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are actually available for pre-booking in India. If you’re not a fan of the K-Pop sensation and would prefer to have a periscope camera, the Galaxy S20 Ultra in Cloud White may also be pre-booked as of today.

You can find the S20+ BTS Edition on Samsung.com or see it in person in the Samsung Exclusive Stores. This model (painted in Haze Purple, of course) costs INR 88,000 (the price of the normal S20+ is INR 78,000). It comes with decorative stickers plus photos of the members of BTS.









Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition • Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition (again in Haze Purple) will also be on Samsung.com, currently choosing INR 15,000 (up from INR 10,500 for the normal colors). These come with a bespoke purple pouch and will add BTS-themed wallpapers and animations to your Galaxy Wearable app (to use with other devices, of course).

The Galaxy S20 Ultra in Cloud White will be available through all retail channels. It’s INR 98,000, exactly the same as the other color options. However, note that it’s available only in limited quantities, the same goes for the Galaxy S20+ BTS.

The two Galaxy flagships and the TWS earbuds will carry on sale on July 10.

Source