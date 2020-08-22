BTS breaks YouTube Premiere record with new song Dynamite: How to watch



BTS/ Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/ CNET.



BTS has cracked YouTube’s record for the highest number of viewers for a video’s premiere The K-Pop group’s first English song Dynamite gathered 3 million concurrent live audiences, You Tube verifiedFriday This was twice the audience count of the second-highest premiere ever, according to Variety.

Dynamite is likewise on track to break the record of most views in the first 24 hours of a music video debut on YouTube— since 5:30 p.m. PT on Friday, the video was sitting at simply over 86 million views, 20 hours after premiering. The existing record holder is K-Pop group Blackpink with How You Like That, which got 86.3 million views in the very first 24 hr.

“Stay tuned as we confirm final 24hr totals,” You Tube stated.

It may take a little bit longer to break the all-time most seen video record, nevertheless, which is presently held by Despacito, with 6.9 billion views.

You can watch the video for Dynamite …