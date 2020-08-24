BTS break record for most YouTube views in 24 hours with ‘Dynamite’ – Armenian News

On Friday August 21, BTS finally uploaded their highly anticipated music video for ‘Dynamite’. Now, that video has obliterated the record for most views on YouTube in a 24 hour period.(*24*)

As confirmed by Variety, the music video for ‘Dynamite’ racked up 101.1million views within the first 24 hours. This surpasses the previous record holder – fellow K-Pop superstars BLACKPINK – with their track ‘How You Like That‘ which garnered 86.3million views in 24 hours.

In addition, ‘Dynamite’ is the first video in YouTube history to earn over 100million views in a 24 hour period, NME reports.

This isn’t the first time BTS have held the record. They first earned it in 2018 with ‘Idol’ which then held the record with 45.9million views. They did it again most recently with Halsey collab ‘Boy With Luv’ in 2019, which earned 74.6million views.

Of the new single, NME said “‘Dynamite’ mines the bright, infectious sounds of disco to get its joyful energy across, sticking to the genre’s tradition of serving as a form of escapism when life gets hard.