BTS backer’s $3.9bn IPO hits wrong note for some analysts

An going public from Big Hit Entertainment– valuing the group behind K-pop super stars BTS at practically $4bn– has actually triggered criticism from analysts who state the rate is too expensive offered installing threats dealing with South Korea’s show business.

The Seoul- based music firm, which formed the seven-member young boy band a years back, wishes to raise as much as Won963bn ($ 809m) by noting 21 percent of the business on the South Korean stock market, according to a regulative filing on Wednesday.

The IPO is set to be South Korea’s most significant in 3 years and the indicated market capitalisation of $3.9 bn, on top end of the prices variety, would make Big Hit better than the nation’s 3 biggest noted music companies integrated.

The listing comes versus a background of extraordinary appeal in South Korean popular song, mostly led by the big worldwide fan base of the world’s most significant young boy band,BTS The group’s very first English language release, “Dynamite”, last month ended up being the very first South Korean tune to top the United States Billboard Hot 100.

However, the IPO prices suggests that Big Hit will begin trading at 76 times its predicted incomes for 2020– approximately double the 30 to 40 variety of its primary domestic competitors and 5 times that of Samsung Electronics, South Korea’s …