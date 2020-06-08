this hyperlink is to an exterior web site that will or could not meet accessibility pointers.
Home Entertainment BTS Army matches band’s donation to Black Lives Matter movement
Here’s how Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri answer the question, ‘Do black lives matter?’
Digital assistants from Amazon, Apple, and Google state their support for the Black Lives Matter movement when prompted (via Business Insider)....
Roof Of 130-Year-Old North Side Church Collapses – CBS Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The roof of a historic Pittsburgh landmark gave way Monday afternoon. Bricks from the 130-year-old Christian Fellowship Center Church in...
University of Jordan faces backlash for inviting Israel-US academic to online workshop – Middle...
The University of Jordan is facing a backlash on social media marketing after it extended an invitation to an Israeli-American academic to give...
Florida police union offers to hire cops who were fired or resigned over police...
One Florida police organization has said it's going to re-hire those very officers accused of misconduct, and that offer is prompting outrage. On...
Why brands like Oreo are cutting back on wacky flavors right now
When stay-at-home orders went into effect this spring, Mondelez (MDLZ), General Mills (GIS), PepsiCo (PEP), J.M. Smucker (SJM), Campbell (CPB), Coca-Cola (KO) among...
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez join Black Lives Matter protest in LA
"Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. "We are proud to walk alongside you,...