BTS and its ‘Army’ donates more than $2 million to Black Lives Matter

BTS’s music label Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the group’s donation to the Black Lives Matter campaign organization to CNN.

“We Stand against racial discrimination. We Condemn violence, You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter.,” the group wrote in a tweet last week.

Floyd, 46, died during police custody after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes all through an arrest.

Chauvin and three other officers have already been arrested in connection to the incident.

“Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression,” Scales said. “We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”

CNN has now reached out to Black Lives Matter for additional comment.

#MatchAMillion began following the reports of BTS’s $1 million donations came out on Saturday.

In the very first 24 hours of the #MatchAMillion movement, the total raised by the fan group exceeded $817,000, according to a press release from One In An ARMY posted on the official Twitter account.

Shortly after on Sunday evening, the ARMY fundraiser updated via Twitter they have reached their $1 million goal.

The additional $1 million was donated to “Bailouts for those arrested for protesting police brutality,” “black-led advocacy organizations fighting against systemic injustice” and “support for the physical and mental health of the black community,” the statement said.

Last week BTS fans used their power on social media to take over #WhiteoutWednesday, which began trending as a response to #BlackLivesMatter and #BlackoutTuesday.

Those who love BTS posted memes and videos of their favorite groups to try to drown out anti-black hashtags.